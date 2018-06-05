President Trump cancels Eagles visit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Tuesday was supposed to be the day the Philadelphia Eagles went to the White House to be honored by President Trump, but their invitation was revoked after the White House learned only a few of the team’s players planned to attend.
President Trump turned the event into a statement in his fight against athletes who kneel during the national anthem, saying “they disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand,” but not one Eagles player took a knee during this past season.
“The Eagles are still World Champions, regardless of where they’re going today,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
While the White House says the Eagles abandoned their fans, a source tells NBC News that the president made the switch to avoid public embarrassment, as only ten of the 81 team members invited were still planning to attend.
In the midst of all of this, the players say their intention has been completely twisted, as the kneeling started to protest police involved shootings.
The Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins says now the players have been painted as anti-American and anti-military, which is a lie.
