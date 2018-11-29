President Trump cancels meeting with Putin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump abruptly canceled an expected meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin citing the current crisis in Ukraine.
The president announced the cancellation in a tweet after he left Washington on a trip to Argentina.
A White House spokesman said the final decision was made on board Air Force One.
The two leaders had planned to meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit of World Leaders this week in Buenos Aires.
President Trump said he was canceling as a result of Russia’s continuing to hold Ukrainian ships and sailors it seized during a recent clash at sea.
In his tweet, the president said he looks forward to a meaningful summit with Putin once the Ukraine situation resolves.
A Kremlin spokesman said Moscow learned of the cancelation as a result of the tweet and media reports.
Putin appeared at a meeting of supporters earlier in the day in Moscow.
The Kremlin said Putin then departed for the summit in Argentina.
A Russian news agency reported that the Kremlin said the cancelation would give Putin time to conduct “useful meetings” with other leaders at the G20.