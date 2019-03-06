President Trump convenes first “Workforce Development Council” meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump met with top business executives who comprise a Workforce Development Council.
The first meeting of the newly comprised group included CEOs from Apple, Walmart, IBM, Siemens, Lockheed Martin and other businesses.
The goal: develop policies to keep workers trained for 21st-century jobs, especially in an era where low unemployment has businesses scrambling for skilled labor.
President Trump and others touted apprentice skills and alternatives to traditional 4-year college degrees
“We’re gonna let a lot of people come in because we need workers,” the president said. “We have to have workers. Unemployment at 3.7, 3.6 probably. These are low numbers. In one way I love it, but in another way, I don’t want to make it hard for you to get those companies rolling with really great people because without the great people it doesn’t work.”
As he frequently does at American worker events, the president pitched the businesses on hiring formerly jailed American as potentially productive new employees.