President Trump defends immigration policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump defended his zero-tolerance policy on Monday amid outrage from images and accounts of migrant families being separated at the border.
“The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility. It won’t be!” said President Trump.
He also placed the blame squarely on Democrats saying they can stop this. However, Democrats are blaming the President.
“He could stop it. all he needs to do is say I give the order that this be stopped,” said Senator Diane Feinstein.
The government has said that nearly 12,000 minors are in its care and that number could reach 20,000 by August.
“We will not apologize for doing our job, we have sworn to do this job. This administration has a simple message: If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you,” said Homeland Security Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen.
Senate Democrats are pushing a bill that would make it illegal to separate migrant families at the border.
