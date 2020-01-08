President Trump delivers remarks on Iranian attack on U.S. bases

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Donald Trump spoke from the White House Wednesday, confirming one was killed in the rocket attack in Iraq, by Iran. Trump announced the Iranian regime can now expect sanctions to tighten even further.
He said, “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.”
President Trump addressed the world for the first time since Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iran housing U.S. military and coalition forces.
It was retaliation, they say, for last week’s killing of Iran’s top general.
“By removing Soleimani,” President Trump said, “we have sent a powerful message to terrorists. If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people.”
Many had hoped the lack of casualties would sway the president’s mind away from a harsh retaliation.
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) said, “He recognizes that this was intentional by the Iranians to hit near the airbases in unpopulated areas as a way to tell their domestic population we hit back, but to not cross the line of killing Americans.”
Iran’s foreign minister called the attack a proportionate measure in self-defense and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned if the United States retaliates, “We will respond to you in America.”
President Trump said, “The United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior.”