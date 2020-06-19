President Trump expects massive crowd at Saturday rally

TULSA, Okla. (NBC) – President Trump kicks off his first rally since the COVID pandemic Saturday in Tulsa, with nearly 20,000 supporters expected. But Oklahoma is experiencing a rise in new coronavirus cases and Tulsa has the highest number of cases in the state.
Still, thousands have already lined up, taking a risk but hoping to see the president.
Friday morning, there are last-minute questions about President Trump’s return to the rally stage in Tulsa
Overnight, the BOK Center requested the campaign provide more details, including “steps the event will institute for health and safety, including those related to social distancing.” This comes as the state’s Supreme Court is set to rule on whether or not attendees must adhere to CDC guidelines for face masks and social distancing
The Trump campaign promising temperature checks, hand sanitizer and masks, though not requiring anyone to wear them.
The president predicts a massive turnout, even as coronavirus numbers surge in the state. He said, “We’re gonna be in Oklahoma and it’s a crowd, like, I guess nobody’s seen before. And one of the reasons we chose your state as you know, [Governor] Kevin [Stitt], is that you’ve done so well with the COVID. You’ve handled it incredibly well.”
The president and Republican Governor Stitt touted the state’s coronavirus record, even as Oklahoma reported its highest single-day increase: 450 new cases. 120 of those were in Tulsa alone.
Governor Stitt said, “We’re ready to get things back to normal and get life back to normal.”
Local health officials are pushing the president to postpone his rally. Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said, “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know that this rally puts us at risk.”
Saturday’s rally is being touted as a “pro-Trump festival” featuring musical performances as well about 50 high-profile supporters flying in for a show of force.
The president reportedly plans to address both the packed arena as well as an overflow crowd at a nearby outdoor stage.
Oklahoma is activating the National Guard to assist police this weekend.
Back at the arena, supporters say the risk is worth the reward:
The health director says that people should try to get testing both before and after this rally if possible due to the increased likelihood of being able to spread the virus.
In the meantime, the president remains defiant saying that he is not looking at the risk and that he would feel comfortable with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and senior adviser right there in the crowd.