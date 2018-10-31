President Trump hits campaign trail ahead of midterms

(NBC News) – President Trump is switching back to campaign mode Wednesday, as he begins to headline 11 rallies in six days ahead of next week’s midterm elections.
Front and center: immigration. In an interview published Tuesday, the president says he intends to single-handedly end birthright citizenship with an executive order.
“How ridiculous – we’re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits. It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end,” said Mr. Trump.
Under the 14th Amendment, citizenship is awarded to children born to undocumented immigrants in the United States.
Vice President Mike Pence is supporting the president’s plan, but even some Republicans doubt the president can reverse the amendment.
“You obviously cannot do that. You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.
This new plan comes after the president’s controversial visit to Pittsburgh, amid demonstrations, and members of congress declining to join him to pay respects to 11 people killed at this synagogue last weekend.
The president will hold rallies in eight battleground states between now and the midterms. Election Day is next Tuesday, November 6.
