President Trump hunts for author of New York Times op-ed

(NBC News) – At a rally in Montana Thursday, President Trump called his anonymous critic a “gutless coward,” and urged him or her to come out of the shadows.
“For the sake of our national security, the New York Times should publish his name at once,” said Mr. Trump.
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for the author’s resignation, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.
“If you’re not interested in helping the president you shouldn’t work for the president,” said Ryan during a news conference Thursday.
Even Democrats, like Former Secretary of State John Kerry, say they’re not happy with the secrecy. “I would’ve preferred, like a lot of people, that this person did make themselves known and came out publicly and resigned,” said Kerry.
Instead, the search for the source has become a giant guessing game, with a slew of staffers saying, “Not it.”
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2NpM7fn