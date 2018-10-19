President Trump in campaign mode

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC News) – President Trump heads to Arizona Friday to push the Republican candidate in a bitter fight to replace retiring Senator Jeff Flake.
His name is not on the ballot, but President Trump could have a big influence on mid-term elections, now less than three weeks away.
Thursday night, Mr. Trump was in Montana supporting a Republican Congressional candidate there.
He’s crisscrossing the country in the days remaining before the midterms, making campaign stops in states with tight races.
Some Republicans believe that may be doing more harm than good.
“Democrats wake up every day, they turn on their TV, they see Donald Trump, and they’re motivated,” says strategist John Brabender.
