President Trump increases pressure on N. Korea

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump has announced that the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

“The North Korean regime must be lawful. It must end its unlawful nuclear ballistic missile development and cease all support for international terrorism…which it is not doing,” President Trump said Monday ahead of a cabinet meeting. He called the step “long overdue” and said the new designation will impose additional sanctions on North Korea.

The president also promised to give Americans a tax cut for Christmas and said once a tax bill passes Congress, health care, infrastructure and welfare reform will be next on the agenda.

