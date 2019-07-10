President Trump issues California quake disaster declaration

GLENDALE, Calif. – President Donald Trump declared an emergency in California after two damaging earthquakes hit the southern portion of the state.
Trump also approved the state for federal assistance with earthquake response.
White House officials say the federal emergency management agency will coordinate all disaster relief efforts and provide resources as necessary in the Kern and San Bernadino Counties.
Governor Gavin Newsom requested the presidential emergency declaration after the magnitude 7.1quake on July 5.
The U.S. Geological Survey says related aftershocks are still expected for the area this week.