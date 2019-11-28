President Trump makes surprise visit to Afghanistan

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (NBC) – President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan Thursday to spend time with U.S troops on Thanksgiving.
President Trump arrived at Bagram Air Field and spent more than two hours on the ground.
He told troops, “We flew 8,331 miles to be here tonight for one simple reason to tell you, in person, that this Thanksgiving is a special Thanksgiving. We are doing so well. Our country is the strongest economically it’s ever been. We have never done so well. We have the greatest economy anywhere in the world. So it’s nice to know that you are fighting for something that is doing well as opposed to something that was not doing well.”
Reporters were under strict instructions to keep the trip a secret to ensure his safety.
The president and first lady made a similar trip last year to Iraq on Christmas night their first to an active conflict zone.
Vice President Mike Pence also visited troops in Iraq this week.