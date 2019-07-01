President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in North Korea

(CNN) – President Trump returned to the White House, after his historic meeting with Kim Jong-un where he became the first sitting U.S. president to step foot in North Korea. It was a remarkable picture, but of more lasting impact might be the substance of what is happening behind the scenes.
The New York Times is reporting the Trump administration might be headed toward the tacit acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear power. In other words…Kim Jong-un could keep his nuclear weapons and the United States might be willing to accept a freeze on production of new weapons in return. This is a position that the administration had previously said it would not stand for.
Many of President Trump’s Democratic rivals are criticizing the meeting with the North Korean dictator as nothing more than a “photo op.” They are accusing the president of raising Kim’s profile without getting anything in return.
President Trump said, “Stepping across that line was a great honor. A lot of progress has been made. A lot of friendships have been made and this has particular has been a great friendship.”
That historic minute crossing from the demilitarized zone dividing the North and South sparked by a tweet invitation the day before. The president writing wrote, “… if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say hello(?)!”
President Trump said “I also want to thank Chairman Kim. When we put out that notice, knowing the press, Like I do, had he decided not to come, you would have hit me. You would have hit me hard. So we’re thanking him, and for doing it on such quick notice.”
Kim Jong-un said the invite to meet was a surprise, telling President Trump through an interpreter, “I never expected to meet you in this place.”
President Trump said, “We met and we liked each other from day one and that was very important.” And even extending this invitation to the North Korean dictator: “I would invite him right now.”
Despite the warm greeting between both men, a moment of chaos erupted at their third meeting as new White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham was caught in a scuffle described as an “all-out brawl.” with U.S. and North Korean officials scrambling as American media tried to capture the leaders entering the Freedom House.
North Korean media praised President Trump’s handshake inside their borders calling it a “historic” and “amazing event.” The state-run agency said Trump and Kim discussed “…issues of mutual concern and interest which become a stumbling block in solving those issues and voiced full understanding and sympathy.”
Behind closed doors, the president met with Kim for nearly an hour. President Trump said, “I think the relationship that we’ve developed has meant so much to so many people. It was an honor that you asked me to step over that line. And I was proud to step over the line.”
With a goal of resuming denuclearization talks by mid-July, moving forward will likely be difficult. Despite two previous summits between the two sides, North Korea’s nuclear program remains intact and short-range missile testing restarted in May.
The president’s 2020 rivals condemned the president’s embrace of Kim. Julian Castro, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said, “I’m not quite sure why this president is so bent on elevating the profile of a dictator like Kim Jong-un when Kim Jong-un has not lived to his promise from the first summit.”
Bernie Sanders said, “I don’t have a problem with him sitting down and negotiating with our adversaries. I just don’t want it to be a photo opportunity.”