President Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

HANOI, Vietnam (NBC) – Warm greetings were shared between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their second nuclear summit in Vietnam.
In their first one-on-one meeting of their latest nuclear summit, President Trump expressed optimism he can convince Kim Jon-un to stop all nuclear testing and eventually abandon his nuclear program.
“I thought our first summit was a great success and I think, hopefully, this one will be equal or greater than the first.”
But intelligence reports show after that first summit, Kim held onto his vast nuclear arsenal. This time, in Vietnam, the president is trying to convince Kim to sign on to a verifiable, enforceable agreement or face the threat of more punishing sanctions with the president using flattery to help seal the deal. He said, “I think that your country has tremendous economic potential, unbelievable, unlimited. And I think that you will have a tremendous future for your country… a great leader. ”
At a dinner later, the president once again talked about his close bond with the volatile leader. “Our relationship is a very special relationship,” he said.
As some experts and lawmakers warn, this dictator should never be trusted. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said, “Charm alone is not going to get him to get him to give up his nuclear weapons and the president needs to understand that.”
The president hopes for an international win as his former lawyer Michael Cohen dominates the news back home. But supporters believe this second summit is, at the very least, a step in the right direction.
The high-stakes diplomacy will go into a second day as the two leaders continue their talks.