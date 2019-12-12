President Trump mocks Time’s Person of the Year Greta Thunberg

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Amidst a flurry of tweets Thursday morning, President Trump took time to mention Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, environmental activist Greta Thunberg. But it wasn’t to congratulate her.
Responding to a tweet of congratulations for the teen activist, the president offered some advice.
The president wrote, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”
The president was clearly referring to the impassioned speech Thunberg gave at the U.N. earlier this year that went viral.
The 16 year old wasted no time trolling the president in a way only a teen could. She changed her profile bio. It read, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”
This isn’t the first time the president appeared to mock the teen.
Following her emotional U.N. speech, the president tweeted, “Seems like a happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”