President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Norway (NBCNC) – Two members of a Norwegian political party have nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The two politicians are affiliated with the Progress Party, a Libertarian party, and they serve in the Norwegian Parliament.
They told Norwegian television that the Singapore Summit has shown President Trump to be a “man of peace.”
In an interview, they said what the president has accomplished with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “relatively unique” and fits with the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s rules and the ideals of Alfred Nobel.
They added that if President Trump were to win the prize with talks still underway, it would not be the first time a peace prize was given to someone involved in a peace process.