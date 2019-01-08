Home
President Trump plans border wall push

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – There are no signs of compromise as the government shutdown enters its third week.

President Trump will address the nation Tuesday night, with a focus on border security, before traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border later in the week.

Last week, President Trump threatened to declare a national emergency and reallocate military funds to build the border wall at the center of the ongoing budget dispute.

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, are taking a stand by threatening to block any further legislation until there’s a vote to reopen the government.

