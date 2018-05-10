President Trump praises Kim Jong-un after detainee release

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (NBC News) – President Trump offered a warm welcome to three former detainees as they arrived at Joint Base Andrews from North Korea early Thursday morning.
“We want to thank Kim Jong-un, who really was excellent to these three incredible people,” the president said.
That praise is not going over well with the president’s critics.
“We can’t be fooled into giving the North Korean regime credit for returning Americans that should have never been detained in the first place,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The release of the detainees sets the table for a historic summit now officially on the calendar. It will be held June 12th, in Singapore.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2wv7UuT