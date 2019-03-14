President Trump promises to veto bill to terminate national emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – With Republican help, the Senate has joined the House in rebuking President Trump over his national emergency declaration to build a border wall.
Trump reacted shortly after the vote with a one-word tweet: “VETO!”
12 Republicans joined Democratic senators in supporting a resolution to terminate the national emergency, helping it pass 59 to 41. They argued the Constitution clearly states that Congress, not the president, has authority to appropriate money and several expressed fears that future presidents, perhaps Democrats, could declare emergencies to fund programs conservatives disagree with.
Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said, “Never before has a president asked for funding, the Congress has not provided it and then the president has used the National Emergencies Act of 1976 to spend the money anyway.”
The bill first passed the House in late February. The president now has 10 days to issue a formal veto. And though 59 votes were enough to pass the resolution, 67 votes are needed to override a presidential veto.