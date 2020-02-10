President Trump proposes over $4 trillion 2021 budget

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Trump said “people will be very impressed” by his administration’s 2021 budget proposal.
During a meeting with the nation’s governors at the White House on Monday, Trump said the $4.8 trillion plan will bring “our deficit down to what it should be, which is close to zero.”
It includes $740 billion in military spending, cuts to Medicaid and other social safety programs but would leave Medicare and Social Security untouched.
Trump also said on Monday that the United States has “no choice” but to increase spending to its nuclear programs due to competition from Russia and China.
The president’s budget proposal is not expected to actually pass Congress.