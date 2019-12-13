President Trump says Democrats are trivializing the impeachment process

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump claimed Democrats are “trivializing” the impeachment process and warned of possible retribution by a future Republican-controlled House.
The president spoke with reporters in the oval office shortly after the House Judiciary Committee passed two impeachment articles on party lines.
He blasted the process and those behind impeachment as a corrupt and politically motivated effort to remove him from office.
He said, “It’s a witch hunt, it’s a sham, it’s a hoax. Nothing was done wrong, zero was done wrong, I think it’s a horrible thing to be using the tool of impeachment, which is supposed to be used in an emergency, and it would seem, many, many, many, years apart. To be using this for a perfect phone call, where the president of that country said there was no pressure whatsoever, didn’t even know what we were talking about. It was perfect. The relationship is perfect.”
President Trump said he wouldn’t mind a long trial in the Senate with witnesses, including the whistleblower, called to testify. He said, “So I’ll do long or short. I’ve heard Mitch. I’ve heard Lindsey. I think they are very much in agreement on some concept. I’ll do whatever they want to do. It doesn’t matter. I wouldn’t mind the long process, because I’d like to see the whistleblower, who’s a fraud. The whistleblower wrote a false report.”
He also praised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s big election victory, saying the conservative win could be a harbinger for America.