President Trump says mail-in voting will be a ‘catastrophe’

Speaking with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx at the White House Wednesday, the president said mail-in voting in the state of Nevada would be “a catastrophe.”
Trump said, “It’s ‘okay.’ Absentee voting, great. But this mail-in voting where they mail millions, indiscriminately millions and millions of ballots to people – you’re never going to know who won the election. You can’t have that and Nevada is a big state, it’s an important state, it’s a very political state and the governor happens to be Democrat. I don’t believe the post office can be set up, they were given no notice. I mean, you’re talking about millions of votes. No it’ll be – it’s a catastrophe waiting to happen.”
However, Trump applauded Arizona and Florida for their mail-in voting systems, calling them “refined.”
Trump stated, “Arizona’s been doing this for a long time and has been refined. Even if Nevada wants to do it well, they wouldn’t have enough time. I’m sure the post office doesn’t have enough time. Millions of ballots all of the sudden coming out of nowhere. You know voting starts in a very short period of time. So, in Florida they’ve done a good job, in Arizona they’ve done a good job, but they’ve been doing this thing and refining it for years.”