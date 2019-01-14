President Trump says meeting with Putin is “no big deal”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump on Monday responded to the New York Times bombshell report that in 2017 the FBI opened an investigation into whether he had worked on behalf of Russia.
“I never worked for Russia, you know that answer better than anybody,” Mr. Trump said before describing the report as “a big fat hoax.”
The Times reported that the FBI suspected President Trump may have been working to advance Russian interests after his firing of FBI Director James Comey.
The president also denied a Washington Post report that he took extensive steps to hide conversations he’s had with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Washington Post reports that President Trump personally intervened to keep details of conversations he had with Putin in Helsinki off the record, and even confiscated notes taken by his interpreter.
“We have those meetings all the time, no big deal,” Mr. Trump said.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2D8gX6n