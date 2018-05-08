President Trump scraps Iran nuke deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump has officially pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear agreement, despite protests from allies around the world.
“It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement,” the president said Tuesday while giving a nationally televised statement from the White House.
According to international inspectors, Iran is upholding its end of the bargain and the decision is wildly unpopular among some of America’s closest allies.
President Trump is reinstating U.S. sanctions saying he hopes to force Iran back to the bargaining table to make a new deal.
Iran is willing to negotiate, but with the other countries still in the deal, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says if their needs are not met, they are ready to start enriching uranium faster than ever before.
Critics also worry this could cause problems for future U.S. negotiations and treaties.
“North Korea’s going to say, ‘How can I make a deal with one American president, and then later, another American president can completely tank the deal?'” asked former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson.
