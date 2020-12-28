President Trump signs COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – After a week of complaints about the $2.3 trillion bipartisan spending bill and COVID relief package, President Trump signed the bill Sunday night.
It includes $900 billion in COVID relief money and funds the government for the next fiscal year.
In a statement from his Florida resort, the president said, “I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, and much more.”
It will restore enhanced unemployment assistance that expired Sunday
But after promises stimulus payments would go out this week, it’s now unclear when people will see that money in their bank accounts.
Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said, “The president has resolved an unnecessary crisis he himself created.”
The president is still backing an effort to raise those payments to $2,000 for adults and $600 for children.
Democrats support it. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Twitter dared Republicans to object.
The House will vote on that Monday.
The law provides eight billion dollars for coronavirus vaccine distribution, important funding as the U.S. has now passed 330,000 COVID-19 deaths with predictions of dark days ahead after many people traveled this holiday season.
So far there’s been no reaction from President-elect Joe Biden. He is expected to make a statement later Monday.