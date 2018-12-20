President Trump signs farm bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump has signed a massive 5-year farm bill into law.
The $867 billion program funds agriculture programs, subsidies and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as “SNAP.”
It expands rural broadband development and opioid treatment programs while legalizing hemp as a commodity.
“We’re here to celebrate a really tremendous victory for the American farmer, ranchers, agriculture—incredible people—by the signing of the 2018 farm bill,” the president said.
The law does not include tougher work requirements for some food assistance recipients, which many conservatives wanted.
But President Trump announced at the signing that the Department of Agriculture will introduce a regulatory proposal to toughen those work requirements.
“I have directed Secretary Perdue to use his authority under the law to close work requirement loopholes in the food stamp program,” President Trump said. “Under this new rule able-bodied adults without dependents will have to work or look for work in order to receive their food stamps.”
Food stamp work requirements were a sticking point during the months of negotiations leading to the bill and were eventually pulled.