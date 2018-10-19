President Trump signs order for California water projects

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – President Trump has directed federal agencies to speed up an environmental review of major water projects in California.
Trump signed the presidential memorandum in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday.
According to the White House, the order would reduce regulatory burdens and improve water reliability while protecting endangered species.
The Trump Administration thinks the new process will help California farmers.
The administration says farmlands in the state have been crippled by drought and regulation, and farmers need more water.
The president has directed the secretary of the interior and the secretary of commerce with developing plans to suspend or revise regulations that hamper water deliveries.