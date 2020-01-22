President Trump speaks to the press before leaving World Economic Forum

DAVOS, Switzerland (NBC) – The president called a surprise news conference in Davos, Switzerland, as he got ready to leave the World Economic Forum meeting there.
He called the forum “a tremendous success,” and he answered a series of national and international questions.
President Trump said we have the lowest U.S. unemployment rates “ever recorded in history.” He stated, “Everyone’s talking about America’s unprecedented economic success. It’s really the talk of the town, so to speak. Since my election, America has gained over seven million new jobs. The unemployment rate is now the lowest in over half a century. The average unemployment rate for my administration is the lowest of any U.S. president in recorded history, which is very nice, we have some good ones, we have some bad ones, too, by the way.”
On trade, the president accused the World Trade Organization of being “unfair to the United States for many, many years.” But he said he has a “tremendous relationship” with the WTO director-general. The president said, “And without [the WTO], China wouldn’t be China. China wouldn’t be where they are now. China, that was the vehicle that they used. And I give them great credit. And I also don’t give the people that were in my position great credit, because, frankly, they let that all happen.”
The president said he wouldn’t attend any of the impeachment trial though he would “sort of love to.” He denied that U.S. soldiers suffered any severe injuries during Iranian attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq. “I heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things,” he said. “But I would say, and I can report, it’s not very serious. Not very serious.”
And President Trump announced the U.S. is adding two more countries to its travel ban list. “We are adding a couple of countries to it,” he said. “We have to be safe. Our country has to be safe. You see what’s going on in the world. Our country has to be safe. So we have a very strong travel ban and we will be adding a few countries to it.”