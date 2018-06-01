President Trump: summit with Kim Jon-un is back on

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump announced he plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.
The summit, planned for June 12, was previously canceled by the president.
However, on June 1, the White House greeted a top-level official from North Korea. The visitor, identified as Kim Yong Chol, came with a letter from Kim Jong-un.
During the relatively brief visit, President Trump shook Kim Yong Chol’s hand before he departed in a U.S. government SUV.
U.S. officials, while unaware of the exact words in the letter, say the understanding is that it’s a step in the right direction for further talks.
