President Trump threatens “very long” shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump is putting pressure on his own party ahead of Friday’s deadline to avoid a government shutdown.
In a series of tweets, Mr. Trump called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to use the “nuclear option” in order to pass a new funding bill that includes $5 billion for a border wall.
“The President wants border security and he’s not going to back down on this fight,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.
The president also warned of a “very long” shutdown if a bill isn’t passed.
The House has passed a temporary budget, which includes money for the wall, that will keep the government running through February 8th.
The bill faces strong opposition in the Senate.
“It can’t pass. I don’t know that it’ll get a single, Democratic vote,” says Senator Chris Murphy.
