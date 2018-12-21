Home
President Trump threatens “very long” shutdown

President Trump threatens “very long” shutdown

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump is putting pressure on his own party ahead of Friday’s deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Trump called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to use the “nuclear option” in order to pass a new funding bill that includes $5 billion for a border wall.

“The President wants border security and he’s not going to back down on this fight,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

The president also warned of a “very long” shutdown if a bill isn’t passed.

The House has passed a temporary budget, which includes money for the wall, that will keep the government running through February 8th.

The bill faces strong opposition in the Senate.

“It can’t pass. I don’t know that it’ll get a single, Democratic vote,” says Senator Chris Murphy.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ECRIdt

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »