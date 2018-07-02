President Trump to announce SCOTUS pick next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump is back in Washington Monday, mulling over candidates to replace the retiring Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. The president says he’ll announce his pick next week.
While Democrats appear unable to delay the confirmation process until after November, they’re issuing dire warnings about the possibility of Trump’s pick leading to the reversal of Roe V. Wade and other major precedents.
Democrats have 49 votes in the Senate, meaning they might need two Republicans to vote with them to stop a Trump nominee.
