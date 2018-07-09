President Trump to name Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Donald Trump will announce his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy tonight.
Four federal judges are on the president’s short list to replace retiring justice Anthony Kennedy. They include Brett Kavanaugh of Washington D.C., Amy Coney Barrett of Illinois, Thomas Hardiman of Massachusetts and Ray Kethledge of Michigan.
Democrats are worried that a right-leaning court could change American’s lives on key issues like abortion, healthcare and more.
Democrats have 49 votes in the Senate, meaning they might need two Republicans to vote with them to stop a Trump nominee.
Mr. Trump will announce his nominee tonight in a prime-time address at 9:00 pm ET.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2KRKx4J