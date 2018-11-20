President Trump to submit written answers to Mueller

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Donald Trump says he will turn over written answers this week in response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s questions regarding the Russian investigation.
In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” President Trump said he has personally prepared and finished his answers, and will only be addressing questions that pertain to possible collusion with Moscow, not obstruction of justice.
With those questions being answered, there’s still one that remains: Will Mr. Trump’s new acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker try to shut down Mueller’s investigation? Opponents say “yes.”
Right now, Democrats are pushing for a law to protect Mueller from being fired, and other challengers have already filed suit in federal court, claiming Whitaker is not qualified for the job because legally he’s not next in line.
The Trump administration continues to defend Whitaker’s appointment, saying the selection was entirely legal.
