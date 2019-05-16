President Trump to unveil new immigration plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump is set to unveil a sweeping new immigration proposal Thursday.
On border security, the president’s proposal outlines border wall completion in 33 designated areas and scanning improvements at ports of entry.
The plan’s main portion mandates immigrants pass a civics test, which requires language skills and education levels. It will also shift to a merit-based system from the current family-based approach where green cards go to those with family ties.
The plan does not address the millions of immigrants already in the country illegally, the status of dreamers or the Deferred Action Child Arrival program, known as DACA.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say the proposal is unlikely to get through Congress.
