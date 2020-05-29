President Trump tweets: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Twitter says President Donald Trump has violated its rule against glorifying violence and put a warning label on one of his tweets.
Early Friday morning, the president tweeted about the unfolding protests in Minneapolis, which resulted in a police precinct being lit on fire.
President Donald Trump called protesters in Minneapolis, “thugs” who are “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.”
Trump also tweeted that he offered military support to the governor, saying “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Twitter’s warning label about glorifying violence marks the first time such action has been taken against the president’s account.
On Thursday, the president signed an executive order that purported to address censorship by Twitter and other social media companies.