President Trump vetoes attempt to cancel national emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump has issued his first veto a day after the Senate passed a bill to terminate his national emergency declaration on the border.
Trump said he was “proud” to veto the bill, which he did in an Oval Office ceremony surrounded by supportive law enforcement officials and parents of Americans killed by undocumented immigrants.
The president repeated that in his view, declaring an emergency to re-direct money from other projects to border wall construction is essential to American national security.
“Thursday, Congress passed a dangerous resolution that if signed into law would put countless Americans in danger, very grave danger,” the president state. “The Democrat-sponsored resolution would terminate vital border security operations by revoking the national emergency issued last month. It is definitely a national emergency. Rarely have we had such a national emergency. Therefore to defend the safety and security of all Americans I will be signing and issuing a formal veto of this reckless resolution. And that’s what it was.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi immediately declared that the house will vote March 26th whether to override the veto.
Two-thirds of both the House and Senate must support an override for a veto to be turned back.