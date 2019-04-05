President Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

CALEXICO, Calif. (CNN) – “Our country is full.” That’s what President Trump said at a roundtable on the southern border.
The president is in Calexico, California inspecting a newly-repaired section of fencing.
This comes after a week of comments over whether he would close down border ports of entry. Now, saying he believes Mexico is following through on his demands for tighter security.
“There is indeed an emergency on our southern border. Loud and clear,” President Trump said. “Mexico, over the last four days, has done more than they’ve ever done.”
President Trump said of Mexico’s efforts, “They’re apprehending people now by the thousands, and bringing them back to their countries, bringing them back, to where they came from.”
While the president has left open the possibility of closing the border down the road, he said he can keep the pressure on Mexico in other ways. “If they continue that, everything will be fine. If they don’t, we’re going to tariff their cars at 25 percent coming into the United States”
But Democrats argue Trump’s threats to close the border only make the situation worse
Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) said, “Every time he talks about sealing the border, it produces a surge.”
Friday’s trip to California comes after a bruising battle with Democrats over funding a wall along the southern border.
Twenty states filed a motion Thursday for a preliminary injunction to stop the use of federal funds for construction of the wall after the president declared a national emergency.
The president insists a wall is a necessity.