President Trump wraps up first day at World Economic Forum

DAVOS, Switzerland (NBC) – As President Trump’s impeachment trial was getting underway in Washington, the president was in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum.
During one of his meetings with global leaders Tuesday, he called the impeachment trial a “total hoax.” But at the gathering of elites from business and government, he mainly promoted what he called a “spectacular” turnaround of the U.S. economy.
President Trump’s trip is a chance, the White House believes, for the president to show leadership on the world stage.
With impeachment looming large, he was asked about it a number of times. But he was on message, he was concise in his comments. He stated, “That whole thing is a total hoax. So I’m sure it’s going to work out fine.”
For President Trump’s part, he tried to keep his focus on his broader message. He talked about the strong economy his “America First” foreign policy. “Today,” he said, “I am proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before.”
He did have a number of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders today, wrapping up his evening here with a dinner with CEOs.
Now, notably, Ukraine’s President Zelensky is expected to attend this forum Wednesday. President Trump was asked about this during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The president said that at this point, they have no plans to meet but he’s not ruling out that possibility.