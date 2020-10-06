President’s diagnosis puts focus on COVID-19 therapies

(NBC News) President Trump is out of the hospital and back in the White House, but as he paints a rosy picture of his recovery he’s still undergoing treatment and his doctors say he’s not out of the woods yet.
“We’re in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient who received the therapies he has so early in the course,” Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, says.
Among those treatments is Dexamethasone, a steroid generally used for moderate or severe forms of illness.
The president used supplemental oxygen at least twice and is undergoing a five-day course of the drug Remdesivir.
He’s also received an experimental antibody cocktail made by pharmaceutical company Regeneron, a sort-of next-generation convalescent plasma.
The treatments have the potential of side effects, ranging from nausea to liver damage to delirium.
Overall, Mr. Trump is far from cleared by doctors.
Coronavirus symptoms can sometimes get better before taking a sudden turn worse.
“So we’re looking to this weekend, if we can get through Monday with him remaining the same he is, we will all take that sigh of relief,” Dr. Conley says.
