Press secretary Sarah Sanders leaving White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her post at the end of this month, President Donald Trump said.
“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” the President tweeted Thursday. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”