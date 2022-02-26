Preventing bullying after mask mandate lifts

MEDFORD, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday that mask mandates in public indoor spaces and schools will be lifted by March 19. But now many wonder, what will happen to the teachers and students who choose to continue wearing their masks after the mandate lifts?

Southern Oregon’s largest school district said it’s already putting plans in place to make sure everyone feels safe at school. Medford School District Superintendent Bret Champion said the administration is discussing how to best communicate their expectations. “We’ll be talking to our principals and they’ll be talking to teachers about getting some communication out to remind folks that this isn’t a new opportunity to make fun and belittle folks,” said Champion.

Instead, he said this is an opportunity to celebrate having the option of wearing masks. Champion added, now that masks are so ingrained in our lives, it won’t be uncommon to see select people continuing to wear them.

MSD said it will ensure their staff and students feel welcome, masked or unmasked.