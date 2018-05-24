Preventing hot car deaths

(NBC News) – A 1-year old girl died this week after being left in a hot car in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier this month twin babies suffered the same fate in Virginia. In February, it was a young boy in Miami.
New research from Arizona State University shows a car does not need to be in the sun to become scorchingly hot.
“The idea that because I’ve parked the car in the shade I’m safe, it’s OK, is not really the case,” says Arizona State climatologist Nancy Selover.
Selover tested car temperatures in the sun, when the the outside temperature is over 100 degrees. The thermometer inside hits an average of 116, the seats 123 degrees within just one hour.
The same thing happens in the shade. The process just takes a little longer.
“Whether you park in the sun or whether you park in the shade, you really want to make sure that you do not leave your child or your pet in that vehicle,” Selover says.
43 children died in hot vehicles in 2017. So far this year, seven have died.
It’s a number that’s sadly predicted to rise along with summer temperatures.
