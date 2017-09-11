Preview of annual 9/11 remembrance stair climb at The Manor

Medford, Ore.- Tomorrow the annual tradition continues.
It started 15 years ago, when 9/11 was coming up on its’ one year anniversary and a captain, who is now a chief at Medford Fire Department, decided to take his crew in a remembrance climb to the top of the manor.
And tomorrow, as nearly 100 firefighters from across Southern Oregon make the trek in their over 45 pounds of fire gear and apparel, it helps them to remember the sacrifice that first responder’s made sixteen years ago.
“It gives remembrance of what they did that day,” Medford Fire Captain David Ackles says.
Medford Fire Department says the climb is important to honor those fallen and to help create a bond in the Southern Oregon fire community.
“It does allow the firefighters to come together, to see each other, although we don’t see each other all that often except on emergency scenes. And just keep that bond going, encourage each other, develop and further friendships,” Ackles says.
According to Ackles, it will takes them 15 minutes to reach the top of The Manor. They climb in total silence.
Then they have a ceremony complete with local pastors, fire chiefs, and the mayor.
The event, although somber, is something that Captain Ackles says motivates and inspires Southern Oregon firefighters to continue to serve.