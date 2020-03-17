Price gouging now prohibited in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown is taking measures against price gougers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 16, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sent a letter to Brown asking her to declare an “abnormal disruption of the market” in the state. Making the declaration would authorize prosecutors to take action against price gougers who charge more than 15% the regular market value for goods.
Governor Brown made the declaration later that evening.
The Oregon Department of Justice is now providing a phone number and website where consumers can report price gouging. The hotline can be reached at 503-378-8442. Online reports can be made by visiting http://www.OregonConsumer.gov
More information on Oregon’s price gouging statute can be found here: https://www.doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection/sales-scams-fraud/price-gouging/