Price of a heart transplant? There’s a site for that.

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re looking to get a procedure done or are simply curious about prices, you can now get that information online before seeking treatment… at the click of a button.
That’s after a federal law passed requiring hospitals across the U.S. to post the cost of standard services online.
“I think everybody wants to know when they get a service how much it’s going to cost, how is it going to affect me,” said CEO, Dr. Tom Lorish, Providence Medford Medical Center.
Medical costs in the U.S. can be complex with prices subject to change and fluctuating every year. That’s without factoring in insurance, complications, specialists, and more.
“What we publish as here is the rate for x and here’s what we charge,” Dr. Lorish said.
Dr. Lorish compares those prices to staying at a hotel.
“There’s a rack rate which is the published rate, the highest rate, then there’s the rate you pay,” he said. “You may pay differently through Expedia, you may pay differently if you call their website.”
For Asante Medical Center, estimates can be found online by clicking this link here.
Providence says their website will have prices soon, but for now, people can find their information here.
“Transparency is one way it doesn’t make it any easier, but it does make it clearer so people understand,” said Dr. Lorish.
While Asante provided us their numbers, their spokeswoman declined an interview request.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.