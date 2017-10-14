Pride parade blooms in Ashland

The streets of Ashland were “Blooming with Pride” today.
That’s what organizers are calling this years annual pride parade for the Rogue Valley, signifying pride is still blooming in what they call tumultuous times.
The pride parade happened this morning but festivities continued throughout the day. For many participants, it was a chance to let loose and have fun after a week of celebrations supported by Southern Oregon Pride and the Lotus Rising Project.
“Gay pride to me like i said was where i can be myself,” said Kelle Green, a organizer who helped produce the pride kick off celebrations. “Also after all these years recognizing where we’ve come from with the Stonewall riots.”
More than 40 groups participated this year. The parade is expected to return next year.