Primary election 2022: Results from Oregon’s gubernatorial race

SALEM, Ore. – The ballots are in for the primary elections. At this time, many races are too close to call. But the race for Oregon’s next Democratic candidate for governor is clear. Below are the results as of Wednesday morning:
Oregon
Governor – Democrat
This is a closed party primary. The winner of this race will become the Oregon Democratic Party’s nominee for governor on the November ballot. Incumbent Governor Kate Brown is prevented by term limits from running again this year.
Winner: Tina Kotek, called by Associated Press
GOVERNOR – DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
TINA KOTEK (D) 57.4% 189,097
TOBIAS READ (D) 33.03% 108,823
PATRICK STARNES (D) 2.15% 7,092
GEORGE CARRILLO (D) 1.86% 6,122
MICHAEL TRIMBLE (D) 0.95% 3,138
JOHN SWEENEY (D) 0.93% 3,052
JULIAN BELL (D) 0.84% 2,757
DAVE STAUFFER (D) 0.52% 1,702
WILSON BRIGHT (D) 0.47% 1,540
IFEANYICHUKWU DIRU (D) 0.37% 1,218
GENEVIEVE WILSON (D) 0.36% 1,171
KEISHA MERCHANT (D) 0.35% 1,151
DAVID BEEM (D) 0.28% 924
MICHAEL CROSS (D) 0.28% 918
PETER HALL (D) 0.22% 716
Governor – Republican
This is a closed party primary. The winner of this race will become the Oregon Republican Party’s nominee for governor on the November ballot.
GOVERNOR – REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
CHRISTINE DRAZAN (R) 23.78% 60,812
BOB TIERNAN (R) 18.69% 47,794
STAN PULLIAM (R) 10.11% 25,852
BRIDGET BARTON (R) 9.6% 24,540
KERRY MCQUISTEN (R) 8.91% 22,770
BUD PIERCE (R) 8.56% 21,873
MARC THIELMAN (R) 7.4% 18,917
BILL SIZEMORE (R) 3.78% 9,672
JESSICA GOMEZ (R) 2.73% 6,989
TIM MCCLOUD (R) 1.24% 3,171
NICK HESS (R) 1.18% 3,025
COURT BOICE (R) 1.18% 3,022
BRANDON MERRITT (R) 1.01% 2,575
REED CHRISTENSEN (R) 0.9% 2,304
AMBER RICHARDSON (R) 0.56% 1,433
RAYMOND BALDWIN (R) 0.14% 347
DAVID BURCH (R) 0.12% 311
JOHN PRESCO (R) 0.05% 136
STEFAN STREK (R) 0.05% 131