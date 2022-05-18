Primary election 2022: Results from Oregon’s gubernatorial race

SALEM, Ore. – The ballots are in for the primary elections. At this time, many races are too close to call. But the race for Oregon’s next Democratic candidate for governor is clear. Below are the results as of Wednesday morning:

Oregon Governor – Democrat This is a closed party primary. The winner of this race will become the Oregon Democratic Party’s nominee for governor on the November ballot. Incumbent Governor Kate Brown is prevented by term limits from running again this year. Winner: Tina Kotek, called by Associated Press GOVERNOR – DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY Governor – Republican This is a closed party primary. The winner of this race will become the Oregon Republican Party’s nominee for governor on the November ballot. GOVERNOR – REPUBLICAN PRIMARY