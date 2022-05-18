Primary election 2022: Results from Oregon’s gubernatorial race

SALEM, Ore. – The ballots are in for the primary elections. At this time, many races are too close to call. But the race for Oregon’s next Democratic candidate for governor is clear. Below are the results as of Wednesday morning:

Oregon

Governor – Democrat

This is a closed party primary. The winner of this race will become the Oregon Democratic Party’s nominee for governor on the November ballot. Incumbent Governor Kate Brown is prevented by term limits from running again this year.

Winner: Tina Kotek, called by Associated Press

GOVERNOR – DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

TINA KOTEK (D) 57.4% 189,097
57%
TOBIAS READ (D) 33.03% 108,823
33%
PATRICK STARNES (D) 2.15% 7,092
2%
GEORGE CARRILLO (D) 1.86% 6,122
2%
MICHAEL TRIMBLE (D) 0.95% 3,138
1%
JOHN SWEENEY (D) 0.93% 3,052
1%
JULIAN BELL (D) 0.84% 2,757
1%
DAVE STAUFFER (D) 0.52% 1,702
1%
WILSON BRIGHT (D) 0.47% 1,540
0%
IFEANYICHUKWU DIRU (D) 0.37% 1,218
0%
GENEVIEVE WILSON (D) 0.36% 1,171
0%
KEISHA MERCHANT (D) 0.35% 1,151
0%
DAVID BEEM (D) 0.28% 924
0%
MICHAEL CROSS (D) 0.28% 918
0%
PETER HALL (D) 0.22% 716
0%

Vote Total: 329,421
Last Updated: 5/18/2022 7:47:28 AM

Governor – Republican

This is a closed party primary. The winner of this race will become the Oregon Republican Party’s nominee for governor on the November ballot.

GOVERNOR – REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

CHRISTINE DRAZAN (R) 23.78% 60,812
24%
BOB TIERNAN (R) 18.69% 47,794
19%
STAN PULLIAM (R) 10.11% 25,852
10%
BRIDGET BARTON (R) 9.6% 24,540
10%
KERRY MCQUISTEN (R) 8.91% 22,770
9%
BUD PIERCE (R) 8.56% 21,873
9%
 MARC THIELMAN (R) 7.4% 18,917
7%
BILL SIZEMORE (R) 3.78% 9,672
4%
JESSICA GOMEZ (R) 2.73% 6,989
3%
 TIM MCCLOUD (R) 1.24% 3,171
1%
NICK HESS (R) 1.18% 3,025
1%
COURT BOICE (R) 1.18% 3,022
1%
BRANDON MERRITT (R) 1.01% 2,575
1%
REED CHRISTENSEN (R) 0.9% 2,304
1%
AMBER RICHARDSON (R) 0.56% 1,433
1%
RAYMOND BALDWIN (R) 0.14% 347
0%
DAVID BURCH (R) 0.12% 311
0%
JOHN PRESCO (R) 0.05% 136
0%
STEFAN STREK (R) 0.05% 131
0%

Vote Total: 255,674
Last Updated: 5/18/2022 7:47:28 AM

