Prince Andrew steps back from public life because of Epstein associations

LONDON, England (NBC) – Britain’s Prince Andrew announced Wednesday he is “stepping back” from public life with the queen’s permission.
The surprise announcement comes in the wake of Andrew’s BBC interview in which he discussed his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
In a statement released by the royal family, the prince said his association with Epstein has become “a major disruption” to the family’s work. He said he is willing to help any “appropriate law enforcement” agency with their investigations.
Andrew said in the interview he let the royal family down in his interactions with Epstein, a convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker.
In Wednesday’s statement, the prince said he regrets his “ill-judged association” with Epstein and he expressed sympathy for Epstein’s victims.
Epstein died in a New York jail in August following his arrest on trafficking charges. The death was ruled as a suicide.