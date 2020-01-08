Prince Harry and his wife Meghan step back from royal duties

LONDON, England (NBC) – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they are “stepping back” as senior members of the Royal Family.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced Wednesday that they will focus now on becoming financially independent, adding that the decision comes “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.”
They said they’ve chosen this year to “make a transition” and “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”
While they intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family, they said they will continue to “fully support Her Majesty, the Queen.”
The couple says they will split their time between the U.S. and North America, and that the geographic balance will enable them to raise their son with an appreciation for royal tradition, while allowing the family to focus on their next chapter, to include the launch of a new charitable entity.