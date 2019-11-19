Prison guards charged with falsifying records in Epstein death

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – Two of the prison guards on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died in prison are in custody in connection with his death.
Both guards turned themselves in and will face charges for falsifying records and conspiracy.
According to the indictment, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas searched the internet for furniture sales and sports news instead of checking on inmates.
The guards were supposed to stop by Epstein’s cell every 30 minutes but court records indicate they didn’t look in on him for 8 hours.
Epstein died while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
But before he went to trial, a New York medical examiner said he hung himself in a detention facility.
According to the indictment, Noel and Thomas falsified the records by claiming they did check on Epstein despite later telling their supervisor they did not.